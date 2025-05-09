Top Phiippine legislators hail new pope as 'beacon of hope' in divided world

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd for the first time after being selected as the new pope on May 8, 2025 (Philippine time)

MANILA, Philippines — The election of Pope Leo XIV is bringing renewed hope to the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion faithful at a time of global uncertainty, Senate President Francis Escudero said Friday, May 9.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, was elected as the 267th pontiff, succeeding the late Pope Francis. Escudero described the new pope as “a beacon of hope, not only for Christendom but for all of humanity, as we strive to build a world where peace prevails, wars cease, kindness flourishes, and hatred dissipates.”

He added, “In a time when societies are fractured by discord and nations grapple with hostility, we look to him to help mend these divisions by championing the beauty of diversity.”

Escudero also expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV would be a powerful advocate for inclusivity and justice.

“Where minorities face alienation due to intolerance, we pray that he will stand as a powerful voice for inclusivity. Where the poor are further marginalized, we will follow his lead in halting the erosion of opportunities and ensuring justice for all,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV hails from the United States, particularly from Chicago, and is recognized for his extensive missionary work in Peru. His election comes at a time when the U.S, under President Donald Trump, faces significant political polarization and a shift toward protectionist policies.

“As wars rage and poverty looms, never in the point of our history has the collective yearning for a better world-shared by people of all faiths, creeds, and colors-been more urgent,” Escudero said.

Hoping for a papal visit

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also welcomed Pope Leo XIV, noting his background in missionary work.

“Like Lolo Kiko, Pope Leo XIV carries the Gospel with humility and courage, entering the papacy with quiet strength. In an age of clamor, he reminds us that humility is power, and service is the highest form of leadership,” Romualdez said.

“Lolo Kiko” is a loving local moniker for the late Pope Francis, who left a lasting impression on Filipino Catholics during his 2015 visit.

Romualdez expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV would also visit the Philippines.

“A papal visit from Pope Leo XIV would bring immense spiritual upliftment to our people. The Filipino faithful are ready to welcome him with open hearts and unwavering devotion," he said.