Marcos hopes Pope Leo XIV will lead Church closer to the poor

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, addresses the world for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated newly elected Pope Leo XIV and shared his hope that the new pontiff would help bring the Church closer to the poor.

Marcos is president of the country with the largest Catholic population in Asia, where around 80% of the 114 million population identify as Catholic.

“As the new pontiff who took the papal name Leo XIV, ascends the Chair of St. Peter and assumes the mantle of Bishop of Rome, I pray that he will continue to bring the Church closer to the poor and disadvantaged,” Marcos said in his message on Friday, May 9.

“The Filipino people are also praying for the new pope's strength and good health as he leads the faithful with grace, wisdom and compassion,” the president added.

Marcos said he hoped Pope Leo XIV would inspire the faithful to continue walking with Jesus Christ.

The president had earlier expressed sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, calling him the best pope he had seen in his lifetime.

Catholicism has deep historical and cultural roots in the Philippines, dating back to the Spanish colonial era.

Before becoming pope, then-Fr. Robert Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—had visited the Philippines during his time with the Order of St. Augustine.