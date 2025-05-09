^

Headlines

Solid North drivers test positive for drugs — DOTr

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 10:21am
Solid North drivers test positive for drugs â€” DOTr
In this undated photo, drivers from the Solid North bus firm line up to take a drug test.
Land Transportation Office, through the DOTr / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Following the deadly SCTEX toll plaza crash, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Friday, May 9, that two drivers from the Solid North bus company tested positive for drugs.

The SCTEX crash resulted in at least 10 fatalities after a Solid North bus collided with several other vehicles. However, the driver involved in the incident tested negative for drugs, according to the police.

“Two bus drivers of the Solid North Bus Inc. tested positive for drugs after a mandatory drug testing conducted by the Land Transportation Office,” the DOTr said in a statement. 

Those who tested positive for drugs will undergo confirmatory tests.

Meanwhile, the LTO is also inspecting the company’s bus units for roadworthiness.

So far, 46 out of the 276 bus units have proven to be roadworthy. As of writing, inspection is ongoing and the DOTr has not released a final number. 

The driver of the Solid North bus reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash into other vehicles. While the driver tested negative for drugs, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that he was taking maintenance medication, which may have caused drowsiness.

Following the fatal SCTEX crash, a sports utility vehicle rammed into the entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, killing two people. 

Both crashes had children among the death toll. 

The string of deadly car crashes has raised alarms over the country’s road safety. In response to these incidents, the DOTr has already implemented several new rules, including mandatory drug testing every 90 days for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

PUV drivers must also have shorter driving hours. Instead of the previous maximum of six hours, drivers will now be limited to driving for only four hours. Trips longer than that will require a reliever driver.

The DOTr is also seeking to implement stricter regulations on the issuance of driver’s licenses.

DOTR

LTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas
play

Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
He's not just the first American pope. Here are five things that sets Pope Leo XIV apart.
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: No proof showing &lsquo;perceived bias&rsquo; of judges

ICC prosecutor: No proof showing ‘perceived bias’ of judges

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
For International Criminal Court  prosecutor Karim Khan, the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The newly elected pope, Leo XIV, previously visited the Philippines while he was still a priest.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino pope could revive priestly vocations in Catholic bastion

Filipino pope could revive priestly vocations in Catholic bastion

By Pam Castro | 12 hours ago
As cardinals gather in the Vatican to elect a new pope -- with a Filipino among the favorites -- the church in Asia's...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China ships harass Philippines Navy vessel in West Philippine Sea

China ships harass Philippines Navy vessel in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Two Chinese warships and a coast guard vessel sailed dangerously close to the Philippine Navy’s BRP Emilio Jacinto in...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
With many deaths attributed to lightning strikes across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Foreign observers are not allowed to enter polling precincts on election day, according to the Commission on Elections. ...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
As the campaign period winds down, the Bureau of Internal Revenue  has reminded candidates to declare unused election...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate reviews stronger senior high program

Senate reviews stronger senior high program

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday led a review of the Department of Education’s plan to strengthen the senior high school...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with