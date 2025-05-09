Solid North drivers test positive for drugs â€” DOTr

Solid North drivers test positive for drugs — DOTr

In this undated photo, drivers from the Solid North bus firm line up to take a drug test.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the deadly SCTEX toll plaza crash, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Friday, May 9, that two drivers from the Solid North bus company tested positive for drugs.

The SCTEX crash resulted in at least 10 fatalities after a Solid North bus collided with several other vehicles. However, the driver involved in the incident tested negative for drugs, according to the police.

“Two bus drivers of the Solid North Bus Inc. tested positive for drugs after a mandatory drug testing conducted by the Land Transportation Office,” the DOTr said in a statement.

Those who tested positive for drugs will undergo confirmatory tests.

Meanwhile, the LTO is also inspecting the company’s bus units for roadworthiness.

So far, 46 out of the 276 bus units have proven to be roadworthy. As of writing, inspection is ongoing and the DOTr has not released a final number.

The driver of the Solid North bus reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash into other vehicles. While the driver tested negative for drugs, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that he was taking maintenance medication, which may have caused drowsiness.

Following the fatal SCTEX crash, a sports utility vehicle rammed into the entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, killing two people.

Both crashes had children among the death toll.

The string of deadly car crashes has raised alarms over the country’s road safety. In response to these incidents, the DOTr has already implemented several new rules, including mandatory drug testing every 90 days for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

PUV drivers must also have shorter driving hours. Instead of the previous maximum of six hours, drivers will now be limited to driving for only four hours. Trips longer than that will require a reliever driver.

The DOTr is also seeking to implement stricter regulations on the issuance of driver’s licenses.