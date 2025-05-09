Comelec denies it is recruiting watchers for 2025 elections

An election assistant from the Commission on Elections in Baguio presents and demonstrates the new automated counting machine on Jan. 7, 2025 as part of the nationwide roadshow for the 2025 midterm elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has debunked circulating online posts claiming it is hiring watchers for the 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement, the Comelec clarified that it has made no such announcement. The poll body also reminded the public that it is the sole authority mandated to oversee the conduct of elections and proclaim official winners.

“Ang mga poll watchers ay itinatakda ng mga kandidato, political parties, o accredited citizens’ arms. Hindi sila ini-hire ng gobyerno bilang regular na empleyado at walang bayad sa pamahalaan, maliban kung ito’y malinaw na itinalaga sa batas o alituntunin,” the Comelec said in a Facebook post.

(Poll watchers are selected by candidates, political parties, or accredited citizens’ arms. They are not hired by the government as a regular employee and there is no pay in the government, unless this is prescribed by existing laws and rules.)

The Comelec urged the public not to share personal information, especially in response to unverified posts.

The poll body reminded that spreading false information is an election offense under the Omnibus Election Code.

The 2025 midterm elections are set for May 12, though absentee voting has already concluded, while overseas voting continues until May 10.