^

Headlines

LIVE Coverage: Conclave, search for the next pope

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 12:12am

MANILA, Philippines — (Originally published on May 7, 2025, 9 a.m.) The conclave officially began on Wednesday, May 7 inside the Sistine Chapel, where cardinals from around the world have gathered for the secretive process of electing a new pope after the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

This will be the largest and most diverse papal conclave in the history of the Catholic Church, with 133 cardinal electors representing 70 countries, and the hopes of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world resting on their decision.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as the Church begins its search for the 267th successor of St. Peter. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CONCLAVE

PAPAL WATCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots
play

Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
(Updated) Black smoke rose once again from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 8 (PST),...
Headlines
fbtw
First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts
play

First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
No pope was elected in the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals, as black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave
play

Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The full oath was recited in order of precedence, with the most senior cardinals being first and the last to be with the newest...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC rejects Duterte camp&rsquo;s plea to remove 2 judges

ICC rejects Duterte camp’s plea to remove 2 judges

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
 International Criminal Court pre-trial judges have dismissed the petition of lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urged to provide overtime pay, tax exemption for poll watchers

Comelec urged to provide overtime pay, tax exemption for poll watchers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A teachers’ union in Metro Manila urged the Comelec to grant overtime pay and tax exemptions to teachers serving...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
With many deaths attributed to lightning strikes across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Foreign observers are not allowed to enter polling precincts on election day, according to the Commission on Elections. ...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
As the campaign period winds down, the Bureau of Internal Revenue  has reminded candidates to declare unused election...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate reviews stronger senior high program

Senate reviews stronger senior high program

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday led a review of the Department of Education’s plan to strengthen the senior high school...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with