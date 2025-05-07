^

Remains of Filipinos killed in Vancouver street fest tragedy to be repatriated

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 8:05pm
Remains of Filipinos killed in Vancouver street fest tragedy to be repatriated
People visit the makeshift memorial near the scene where a car drove into a crowd during the Lapu Lapu Festival on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Getty Images North America via AFP / Andrew Chin

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of Filipinos killed in a tragic incident at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada will be repatriated to the Philippines, the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa said.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 7, Manila Ambassador to Ottawa Maria Austria said the embassy has begun facilitating the return of the victims’ remains following the April 27 tragedy during the Lapu-Lapu Block Party, a popular multi-block celebration that draws thousands of Filipinos in Vancouver.

The annual event honors Datu Lapu-Lapu, the first recognized national hero who led native forces in defeating Spanish troops under Ferdinand Magellan in the 1521 Battle of Mactan. The festival features Filipino food, culture and traditions.

Austria said the embassy is closely coordinating with the victims' families and providing them with the necessary assistance.

At least 11 people were reportedly killed, while dozens were injured after a black sports utility vehicle rammed into the crowd.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

Austria traveled to Vancouver from April 28 to 30 to personally oversee assistance efforts. She met with local officials and the Vancouver Police Department and visited injured Filipinos in the hospital.

“We continue to monitor the status of the injured and are working closely with Canadian authorities to ensure that justice is served,” she said.

Austria also warned the public against individuals or groups falsely claiming to be victims in an attempt to solicit donations. “Please ensure that any donations or assistance are directed only through verified organizations or individuals,” she added.

Filipinos in need of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa or the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver through the following hotlines:

