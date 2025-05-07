Filipinos told to avoid areas near India-Pakistan border

Protesters clash with security personnel during a protest march towards the Pakistan High Commission condemning the Pahalgam tourist attack, in New Delhi on April 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Pakistan has advised Filipinos to avoid travel to parts of Kashmir administered by Pakistan following recent missile strikes by India.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, May 7, the Philippine Embassy specifically warned against travel to Bhimber City, Azad Kashmir, the Sialkot Line of Control, and anywhere within five miles of the India-Pakistan border.

The Line of Control is the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, a territory both countries claim in full but control in part.

"Filipinos residing in these areas are advised to exercise extreme caution," the embassy said.

This comes after India launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, targeting multiple locations across both the Line of Control and the international border.

This military action was in response to an April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed at least 26 tourists, which India blamed on Pakistan-based militant groups.

India has also accused Pakistan of firing artillery across the Line of Control, killing three civilians.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Wednesday that there were no reported Filipino casualties from the incident.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said that based on information shared by the Philippine embassy in Islamabad, there are around 30 Filipinos in the city of Sialkot, which is located near the border of India.

Meanwhile, there are no Filipinos in Bhimber and Azad Kashmir, Daza added.

Avoiding travel. The embassy urged Filipino nationals to avoid non-essential travel, particularly near border zones and public gathering sites.

It also advised the Filipinos to remain indoors and maintain regular contact with their employers and community coordinators.

The embassy also urged Filipinos to keep their mobile phones fully charged and to have their basic necessities ready "in case of evacuation."

Filipinos were also told to save the embassy's contact information for emergencies. It listed its telephone number as +923335244762.

Call for peace. The Philippines — through the DFA — has called on both sides to seek a "peaceful resolution to the current issues."

In its statement on Wednesday, the department said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"The DFA advises the Filipino community in the affected areas to take sensible precautions and continue to be vigilant," the department said.

At least eight people have been killed and more than 30 injured as a result of the Indian strikes, according to reports. Pakistan has declared India's action "an act of war" and vowed to respond forcefully.

Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats.