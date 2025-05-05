^

Marcos orders review of PUV, private car drivers’ licensing, other measures vs car crashes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 7:23pm
Marcos orders review of PUV, private car driversâ€™ licensing, other measures vs car crashes
The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.
News5 / Dave Abuel

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, May 5, said that the government is reviewing the issuance of driver's licenses in response to a series of deadly vehicular crashes over the past week.

At least 10 people lost their lives when a Solid North passenger bus collided with multiple vehicles at the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway toll plaza in Tarlac. Just days later, a sports utility vehicle crashed into the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, killing two people, including a toddler.

President Marcos expressed his condolences to the victims' families and directed Transport Secretary Vince Dizon to implement immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We are taking the following actions: Review of driver licensing to ensure that only fit, capable, and responsible individuals—whether driving public or private vehicles—are allowed on our roads,” Marcos said in a video message. 

Marcos also said that there will be a nationwide audit of bus operators. Sanctions will be imposed on those who fail to comply with safety standards. 

The Department of Labor and Employment has also been instructed to address and stop unfair labor practices among public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

The president said that there is “a directive to the Department of Labor to crack down on unsafe and exploitative practices in the transport sector—because driver fatigue, long hours, and pressure to meet quotas should never put lives at risk.” 

The driver of the Solid North bus said that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, which led to the fatal crash.

“We will make the changes that need to be made. We will demand accountability where it is due. And we will build a transport system that truly protects Filipino people,” Marcos said. 

On Monday, Dizon announced several other measures that the Department of Transportation and attached agencies were implementing. Among these measures is the mandatory drug testing for PUV drivers every 90 days.   

