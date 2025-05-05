^

Headlines

DMW aids OFW family who lost 4-year-old kid to NAIA car crash

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 5:45pm
DMW aids OFW family who lost 4-year-old kid to NAIA car crash
Authorities retrieve the bodies of two victims killed in a vehicular accident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday morning, May 4, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:44 p.m.) — After a car crashed into a crowd at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, killing a four-year-old girl, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it would provide assistance to the child’s father, an overseas Filipino worker.

In a statement on Monday, May 5, the DMW expressed sorrow for the bereaved OFW bound for Europe, who not only lost his daughter when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into their family but also injured his mother and wife. 

Currently, his wife remains hospitalized and is in critical condition, while his mother is reportedly out of danger, the agency said.

The DMW added that it is closely coordinating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to extend all necessary support to the OFW’s family. 

NNIC President Ramon Ang also issued a statement on Sunday, vowing to cover all necessary expenses, including the victims’ medical bills, following the car crash. 

Meanwhile, the DMW also committed to helping explain the worker’s absence to his employer.

“Finally and just as important, the Department joins the bereaved OFW and his family in their strong plea to have the perpetrator of this tragedy brought to justice,” the DMW said. 

The SUV driver told the police he had just dropped off a passenger at NAIA’s departure area and was about to leave when a sedan suddenly crossed his path, causing him to panic and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

However, CCTV footage showed no sedan passing in front of the SUV. The video only captured the vehicle accelerating from a complete stop and crashing into the terminal walkway.

The Land Transportation Office has suspended the driver’s license for 90 days while the Philippine National Police investigates the case. 

The crash reportedly killed two people: the OFW’s five-year-old daughter and a 29-year-old man. It also injured three others, including a four-year-old child.

--

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the ages of the fatalities were 28 and 5. This has been updated to reflect their correct ages: 29 and 4.

CAR CRASH

DMW

NAIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte claims Marcos admin behind criminal case vs brother Paolo

Sara Duterte claims Marcos admin behind criminal case vs brother Paolo

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has branded the criminal charges against her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District), as...
Headlines
fbtw
2 dead, 4 hurt in NAIA car crash

2 dead, 4 hurt in NAIA car crash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A man and a five-year-old girl died and four others were injured after a car plowed into a crowd and crashed near the...
Headlines
fbtw
No conflict in impeachment, criminal raps vs VP Sara &ndash; lawyer

No conflict in impeachment, criminal raps vs VP Sara – lawyer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
There is no legal conflict between the impeachment proceedings and the criminal cases filed by the National Bureau of Investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee probe cited in Duterte ICC challenge

Imee probe cited in Duterte ICC challenge

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Details from the Senate investigation conducted by Sen. Imee Marcos were among those that have been cited by lawyers of former...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO imposes 90-day suspension on SUV driver in NAIA crash

LTO imposes 90-day suspension on SUV driver in NAIA crash

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) temporarily suspended the license of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver who rammed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has received confirmation that the United States' support for the Biden-approved Luzon Economic Corridor...
Headlines
fbtw
Bam, Luke, Kiko emerge as top senatorial bets among college students &mdash; survey

Bam, Luke, Kiko emerge as top senatorial bets among college students — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Filipino college students are defying trends in national surveys, backing alternative, opposition Senate bets over administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe into water contracts sought after complaints of poor service

Senate probe into water contracts sought after complaints of poor service

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Minority Sen. Risa Hontiveros has asked the Senate to investigate water?supply deals after consumers in several regions complained...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec debunks fake graphic, says May 12 still election day

Comelec debunks fake graphic, says May 12 still election day

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections denied on Monday, May 5, a circulating graphic on social media that falsely claims the midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with