DMW aids OFW family who lost 4-year-old kid to NAIA car crash

Authorities retrieve the bodies of two victims killed in a vehicular accident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday morning, May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:44 p.m.) — After a car crashed into a crowd at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, killing a four-year-old girl, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it would provide assistance to the child’s father, an overseas Filipino worker.

In a statement on Monday, May 5, the DMW expressed sorrow for the bereaved OFW bound for Europe, who not only lost his daughter when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into their family but also injured his mother and wife.

Currently, his wife remains hospitalized and is in critical condition, while his mother is reportedly out of danger, the agency said.

The DMW added that it is closely coordinating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to extend all necessary support to the OFW’s family.

NNIC President Ramon Ang also issued a statement on Sunday, vowing to cover all necessary expenses, including the victims’ medical bills, following the car crash.

Meanwhile, the DMW also committed to helping explain the worker’s absence to his employer.

“Finally and just as important, the Department joins the bereaved OFW and his family in their strong plea to have the perpetrator of this tragedy brought to justice,” the DMW said.

The SUV driver told the police he had just dropped off a passenger at NAIA’s departure area and was about to leave when a sedan suddenly crossed his path, causing him to panic and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

However, CCTV footage showed no sedan passing in front of the SUV. The video only captured the vehicle accelerating from a complete stop and crashing into the terminal walkway.

The Land Transportation Office has suspended the driver’s license for 90 days while the Philippine National Police investigates the case.

The crash reportedly killed two people: the OFW’s five-year-old daughter and a 29-year-old man. It also injured three others, including a four-year-old child.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the ages of the fatalities were 28 and 5. This has been updated to reflect their correct ages: 29 and 4.