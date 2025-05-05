PNP disowns viral alleged 'Paolo Duterte' bar incident video

Rep. Paolo Duterte (right, as seen in an April 26, 2025 photo) says his legal team is authenticating a video circulating online (right) purportedly showing him assaulting a man in a pub.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Sunday categorically denied any involvement in the circulation of a viral video that allegedly shows Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte assaulting a man at a bar in Davao City.

The PNP said that neither the video nor the complainant’s affidavit originated from any police unit or personne.

“The videos circulating online are not from the PNP, and no PNP unit or personnel released such,” the PNP said in Filipino.

"Similarly, the PNP denied any involvement in the spread of the complainant's affidavit, which has also circulated on social media and other platforms. This did not come from the PNP, and we have no official role in disseminating the said document," it added.

The incident in question allegedly took place on February 23 at the Hearsay Gastropub Bar in Davao City. Businessman Kristone John Patria, 37, has filed a criminal complaint for physical injuries and grave threats against Duterte, claiming in his affidavit that the congressman physically assaulted and threatened him with a knife during an altercation that lasted nearly two hours.

A CCTV footage and the complainant’s affidavit have since circulated widely on social media. The PNP stressed that it neither possesses nor released the CCTV footage, and has no official role in the dissemination of the affidavit or any related documents. The police also called on the public to exercise caution in sharing unverified information online.

The case has been officially filed with the Department of Justice. Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed that the case is under evaluation and, if the evidence is sufficient, it will proceed to preliminary investigation.

The Dutertes' reactions. Over the weekend, Duterte said he has not received any official document regarding the complaint and refused to comment on the matter until the video’s authenticity is verified and formal charges are served.

Meanwhile, Paolo’s sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, claimed that the complaint against her brother is part of the Marcos administration’s alleged attacks on their family.

"Every time nagkakaroon sila ng issue, malaking issue na kabalbalan na ginagawa nila, ang kanilang pang-cover sa mga issue na ito ay atakihin ‘yung kalaban nila sa politika (Every time they have an issue, a big, ridiculous issue that they've done, their cover-up for these issues is to attack their political opponents)," Sara said in an interview with reporters.

Duterte, who is running for this third and final consecutive term as congressman in the May midterm elections, acknowledged the existence of the video but said the incident happened some time ago.

"My lawyer told me that they are until now authenticating where the video came from... so I'm unable to make a statement on that because we haven't received a document that there has been a case filed," Duterte said in Filipino.