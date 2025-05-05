^

Headlines

PNP disowns viral alleged 'Paolo Duterte' bar incident video

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 10:01am
PNP disowns viral alleged 'Paolo Duterte' bar incident video
Rep. Paolo Duterte (right, as seen in an April 26, 2025 photo) says his legal team is authenticating a video circulating online (right) purportedly showing him assaulting a man in a pub.
Paolo Duterte office; Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Sunday categorically denied any involvement in the circulation of a viral video that allegedly shows Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte assaulting a man at a bar in Davao City.

The PNP said that neither the video nor the complainant’s affidavit originated from any police unit or personne.

“The videos circulating online are not from the PNP, and no PNP unit or personnel released such,” the PNP said in Filipino.

"Similarly, the PNP denied any involvement in the spread of the complainant's affidavit, which has also circulated on social media and other platforms. This did not come from the PNP, and we have no official role in disseminating the said document," it added.

The incident in question allegedly took place on February 23 at the Hearsay Gastropub Bar in Davao City. Businessman Kristone John Patria, 37, has filed a criminal complaint for physical injuries and grave threats against Duterte, claiming in his affidavit that the congressman physically assaulted and threatened him with a knife during an altercation that lasted nearly two hours.

A CCTV footage and the complainant’s affidavit have since circulated widely on social media. The PNP stressed that it neither possesses nor released the CCTV footage, and has no official role in the dissemination of the affidavit or any related documents. The police also called on the public to exercise caution in sharing unverified information online.

The case has been officially filed with the Department of Justice. Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed that the case is under evaluation and, if the evidence is sufficient, it will proceed to preliminary investigation.

The Dutertes' reactions. Over the weekend, Duterte said he has not received any official document regarding the complaint and refused to comment on the matter until the video’s authenticity is verified and formal charges are served.

Meanwhile, Paolo’s sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, claimed that the complaint against her brother is part of the Marcos administration’s alleged attacks on their family.

"Every time nagkakaroon sila ng issue, malaking issue na kabalbalan na ginagawa nila, ang kanilang pang-cover sa mga issue na ito ay atakihin ‘yung kalaban nila sa politika (Every time they have an issue, a big, ridiculous issue that they've done, their cover-up for these issues is to attack their political opponents)," Sara said in an interview with reporters.

Duterte, who is running for this third and final consecutive term as congressman in the May midterm elections, acknowledged the existence of the video but said the incident happened some time ago.

"My lawyer told me that they are until now authenticating where the video came from... so I'm unable to make a statement on that because we haven't received a document that there has been a case filed," Duterte said in Filipino.

DAVAO CITY

PAOLO DUTERTE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

VIRAL VIDEO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 dead, 4 hurt in NAIA car crash

2 dead, 4 hurt in NAIA car crash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
A man and a five-year-old girl died and four others were injured after a car plowed into a crowd and crashed near the...
Headlines
fbtw
No conflict in impeachment, criminal raps vs VP Sara &ndash; lawyer

No conflict in impeachment, criminal raps vs VP Sara – lawyer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
There is no legal conflict between the impeachment proceedings and the criminal cases filed by the National Bureau of Investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee probe cited in Duterte ICC challenge

Imee probe cited in Duterte ICC challenge

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Details from the Senate investigation conducted by Sen. Imee Marcos were among those that have been cited by lawyers of former...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP defends papal frontrunner Tagle over clerical sex abuse

CBCP defends papal frontrunner Tagle over clerical sex abuse

21 hours ago
The Philippines' governing body of Catholic bishops has issued a rare statement on clerical sexual abuse, defending Cardinal...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO imposes 90-day suspension on SUV driver in NAIA crash

LTO imposes 90-day suspension on SUV driver in NAIA crash

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) temporarily suspended the license of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver who rammed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bets get more local support

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
With election day only a week away, senatorial aspirants are getting more support in the provinces, including the administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate, which was endorsed by Batangas Gov....
Headlines
fbtw
DICT launches internet literacy project

DICT launches internet literacy project

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched a flagship project to ensure internet...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged to improve students&rsquo; &lsquo;foundational learning&rsquo;

Government urged to improve students’ ‘foundational learning’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Sen. Loren Legarda yesterday called on the government to improve students’ “foundational learning” to address...
Headlines
fbtw

Vietnam protests China, Philippine claims to Sandy Cay

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Vietnam on Saturday protested claims by China and the Philippines over a disputed reef in the South China Sea which it considers its own territory.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP denies hand in Polong video

PNP denies hand in Polong video

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday denied releasing any closed-circuit television footage or affidavit related...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with