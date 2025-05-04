^

Headlines

5 illegal aliens nabbed in Pangasinan, Ifugao to face deportation — Immigration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 5:54pm
5 illegal aliens nabbed in Pangasinan, Ifugao to face deportation â€” Immigration
This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Five foreigners who had overstayed in the Philippines and were apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration in Pangasinan and Ifugao are currently facing deportation. 

In a statement on Saturday, May 3, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the illegal aliens were tracked and nabbed by the BI Intelligence Division and its regional units in coordination with law enforcement agencies.  

The first operation took place in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, on April 25, resulting in the arrest of Emmanuel Emeka Ndukwe, a 34-year-old Nigerian national. 

He was apprehended in front of the Parish of St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort in Barangay Bolosan. He was found to be undocumented and in possession of an expired passport.

However, the situation escalated when Ndukwe was brought to the bureau’s main office for processing. During booking, he head-butted two immigration personnel, including a nurse conducting a medical examination, causing injuries to all involved.

In a separate operation in Ifugao on April 28, the bureau’s intelligence operatives apprehended four Chinese nationals in Lagawe. 

Yang Yongxiang, 53, was the first to be arrested at the Ibulao Hydropower Plant for overstaying his visa and working without the required permits.

Two other Chinese nationals, Yuan Tonghua and Zeng Jiakuan, who were with him, were also taken into custody after failing to present valid passports or immigration documents. 

Investigations revealed that all three were working at the facility as engineers and supervisors without the required legal authorization.

In a follow-up operation in Lagawe on the same day, authorities arrested Gan Yiyun, a 30-year-old Chinese national and the wife of one of the arrested individuals. 

She was apprehended at a business establishment for engaging in unauthorized employment, misrepresentation and failing to report her change of residence, violating Philippine registration laws and the Philippine Immigration Act.

Her visa indicated employment in Manila, but she had been residing and working in Ifugao since the previous year.

All five foreign nationals have been transported to the bureau’s main office in Manila for booking, biometrics processing and legal proceedings. 

Following a preliminary investigation by the bureau’s Legal Division, they have been committed to the bureau’s warden facility in Taguig City for temporary detention while awaiting deportation proceedings.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPORTATION

ILLEGAL ALIENS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Duterte ICC challenge a desperate tactic&rsquo;

‘Duterte ICC challenge a desperate tactic’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares yesterday criticized the move by the legal team of former president Rodrigo Duterte to...
Headlines
fbtw
VP not campaigning to get Senate numbers in trial

VP not campaigning to get Senate numbers in trial

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed speculation that she is campaigning for her senatorial candidates to ensure a good number...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction

Duterte defense lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte have challenged the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s jurisdiction and...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
For Vice President Sara Duterte, replacing presidential cousin Martin Romualdez as Speaker would be too late a move for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Vietnam protests China, Philippines claims on South China Sea reef

Vietnam protests China, Philippines claims on South China Sea reef

9 hours ago
Vietnam on Saturday protested claims by China and the Philippines over a disputed reef in the South China Sea which it considers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Passengers urged to arrive early at NAIA Terminal 1 after SUV crash

Passengers urged to arrive early at NAIA Terminal 1 after SUV crash

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Flagship carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Sunday, May 4, advised passengers to arrive early at Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
May 4: 17 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index

May 4: 17 areas under ‘danger’ heat index

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Seventeen areas across the Philippines are forecast to experience extreme heat on Sunday, May 4, according to the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with