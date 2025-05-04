5 illegal aliens nabbed in Pangasinan, Ifugao to face deportation â€” Immigration

5 illegal aliens nabbed in Pangasinan, Ifugao to face deportation — Immigration

This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Five foreigners who had overstayed in the Philippines and were apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration in Pangasinan and Ifugao are currently facing deportation.

In a statement on Saturday, May 3, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the illegal aliens were tracked and nabbed by the BI Intelligence Division and its regional units in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The first operation took place in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, on April 25, resulting in the arrest of Emmanuel Emeka Ndukwe, a 34-year-old Nigerian national.

He was apprehended in front of the Parish of St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort in Barangay Bolosan. He was found to be undocumented and in possession of an expired passport.

However, the situation escalated when Ndukwe was brought to the bureau’s main office for processing. During booking, he head-butted two immigration personnel, including a nurse conducting a medical examination, causing injuries to all involved.

In a separate operation in Ifugao on April 28, the bureau’s intelligence operatives apprehended four Chinese nationals in Lagawe.

Yang Yongxiang, 53, was the first to be arrested at the Ibulao Hydropower Plant for overstaying his visa and working without the required permits.

Two other Chinese nationals, Yuan Tonghua and Zeng Jiakuan, who were with him, were also taken into custody after failing to present valid passports or immigration documents.

Investigations revealed that all three were working at the facility as engineers and supervisors without the required legal authorization.

In a follow-up operation in Lagawe on the same day, authorities arrested Gan Yiyun, a 30-year-old Chinese national and the wife of one of the arrested individuals.

She was apprehended at a business establishment for engaging in unauthorized employment, misrepresentation and failing to report her change of residence, violating Philippine registration laws and the Philippine Immigration Act.

Her visa indicated employment in Manila, but she had been residing and working in Ifugao since the previous year.

All five foreign nationals have been transported to the bureau’s main office in Manila for booking, biometrics processing and legal proceedings.

Following a preliminary investigation by the bureau’s Legal Division, they have been committed to the bureau’s warden facility in Taguig City for temporary detention while awaiting deportation proceedings.