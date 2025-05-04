LTO imposes 90-day suspension on SUV driver in NAIA crash

The black SUV that rammed the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) temporarily suspended the license of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver who rammed through the outer railing and onto the walkway near the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on the morning of Sunday, May 4.

The LTO said it preventively suspended the driver’s license for 90 days. It also issued a show-cause order to the registered owner of the SUV.

The agency said the driver was about to leave the departure area after dropping off a passenger when a sedan passed in front of his vehicle.

It added that the passing sedan caused the driver to panic, leading him to accidentally step on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The Department of Transportation's initial review of the CCTV footage also showed the driver of the SUV dropping off a passenger, which indicates that there was no premeditated plan to inflict harm on the NAIA passengers.

The vehicular incident claimed the lives of two people: a 29-year-old male and a four-year-old girl, and left three others injured.

According to Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, the injured individuals were brought to San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City.

Despite the driver's statement, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Rigor Mendoza said the incident will still be investigated.

The DOTr, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, including reviewing all CCTV footage and subjecting the driver to a drug test.

Meanwhile, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) president Ramon Ang has committed to providing immediate assistance to the victims of the NAIA crash.

“This is a very tragic incident. Our priority now is to make sure the victims and their families receive the support and care they need,” Ang said.