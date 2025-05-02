Marcos wonâ€™t intervene with Garciaâ€™s suspension, says Palace

Marcos won’t intervene with Garcia’s suspension, says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Despite his vocal support for Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not intervene with the Ombudsman’s order to suspend her.

The suspension comes mere weeks before the 2025 midterm elections, over a case where Garcia allegedly issued a quarrying permit to a firm lacking an environmental compliance certificate.

Palace Press Office head Claire Castro said the president is committed to upholding the law and making sure due process is observed.

Asked whether Malacañang would step in, Castro replied, “the president will not do that.”

She said the Palace will comply with all legal requirements for Garcia’s case.

In his statement of support, Marcos said politics had no role when it came to public service.

“There may be some issues when it comes to politics, but still, the president only wants the law to be followed,” Castro added.

Castro said the Palace never insinuated the Ombudsman was abusing its power, nor was it defending Garcia.

In his remarks, however, Marcos vouched for Garcia’s “strength and consistency,” urging the public to treat her and her office fairly.

Garcia’s suspension comes as the vote-rich Visayas and the rest of the Philippines prepare to elect 12 senators on May 12.