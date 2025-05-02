^

Headlines

Marcos won’t intervene with Garcia’s suspension, says Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 5:55pm
Marcos wonâ€™t intervene with Garciaâ€™s suspension, says Palace
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia
FREEMAN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Despite his vocal support for Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not intervene with the Ombudsman’s order to suspend her.

The suspension comes mere weeks before the 2025 midterm elections, over a case where Garcia allegedly issued a quarrying permit to a firm lacking an environmental compliance certificate.

Palace Press Office head Claire Castro said the president is committed to upholding the law and making sure due process is observed.

Asked whether Malacañang would step in, Castro replied, “the president will not do that.”

She said the Palace will comply with all legal requirements for Garcia’s case.

In his statement of support, Marcos said politics had no role when it came to public service.

“There may be some issues when it comes to politics, but still, the president only wants the law to be followed,” Castro added.

Castro said the Palace never insinuated the Ombudsman was abusing its power, nor was it defending Garcia.

In his remarks, however, Marcos vouched for Garcia’s “strength and consistency,” urging the public to treat her and her office fairly.

Garcia’s suspension comes as the vote-rich Visayas and the rest of the Philippines prepare to elect 12 senators on May 12.

BONGBONG MARCOS

GWEN GARCIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Solid North bus ops suspended after deadly SCTEX crash

Solid North bus ops suspended after deadly SCTEX crash

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTR) has ordered the suspension of the operations of the Solid North Bus firm following...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to attend DOJ probe on &lsquo;kill&rsquo; remark

Sara to attend DOJ probe on ‘kill’ remark

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will appear at the Department of Justice  preliminary investigation into the National Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction in bid to prevent trial

Duterte's lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction in bid to prevent trial

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers have formally sought the dismissal of his case by arguing the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang was mum on Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that she is among those who could be ordered arrested...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Department of Justice for a preliminary investigation over the grave...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI confirms identities of 4 Filipinos killed in Myanmar quake

NBI confirms identities of 4 Filipinos killed in Myanmar quake

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
NBI confirmed that the four Filipinos who died due to the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar have been identified.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB: Families of SCTEX crash victims entitled to P400,000 indemnity

LTFRB: Families of SCTEX crash victims entitled to P400,000 indemnity

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, May 2, said that families of those who lost a...
Headlines
fbtw
1 in 5 high school graduates functionally illiterate

1 in 5 high school graduates functionally illiterate

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Around one in five Filipino senior high school graduates cannot effectively comprehend what they read. 
Headlines
fbtw
Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi

Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Philippine government is set to develop climate-resilient communities in Tawi-Tawi using $10 million from the Adaptation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with