Marcos attends Pope Francisâ€™ funeral as a 'gesture of deep respect'

Marcos attends Pope Francis’ funeral as a 'gesture of deep respect'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos in-front of the coffin of Pope Francis at Vatican City on April 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that he attended Pope Francis’s funeral in Vatican City as a sign of sincere reverence.

Marcos, together with First Lady Liza Marcos, was present at Francis’s funeral alongside other monarchs and heads of state. They left the country on April 24.

“I attended the funeral of Pope Francis as a gesture of deep respect — from one of the world’s most faithful nations, to a Pope who touched the hearts of millions,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I represented not just the Philippine government, but the everyday Filipino — prayerful, hopeful and grateful — who would have wanted to be there to say thank you to a shepherd who made them feel seen,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first lady described the late pontiff as a “true shepherd of compassion and humility who touched so many lives.”

“From every corner of the world, whether in person or through the screen, hearts came together to honor a leader who made each of us feel seen, heard and truly loved,” the first lady said in an Instagram post.

They are set to return to the country on April 28.

The funeral of Francis was held at St. Peter’s Square on April 26. It was attended by monarchs, heads of states and the College of Cardinals. He was buried on the same day at the Basilica de Santa Maria Maggiore (Basilica os St. Mary Major).

Following his burial, the Holy See enters the “Novemdiales” or the nine days of mourning, before the College of Cardinals convenes for a conclave to elect a new pope.