LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 11:41am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Months away from the confirmation of charges hearing of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal...
Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

23 hours ago
Pope Francis reportedly wrote letters excluding a convicted cardinal from participating in the upcoming conclave to elect...
VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for 'Duter10' bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido...
Palace to VP: Don't be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The lead defense lawyer of former president Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call to all Filipinos to respect the judges...
Ranking agency officials working as spies for China?

Ranking agency officials working as spies for China?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Several ranking government officials are secretly spying for China, Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino revealed ye...
Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025

Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Live fire drills and joint naval maneuvers – mostly in the waters of Zambales – marked the first three days of...
Marcos OKs funding for upskilling BPO workers

Marcos OKs funding for upskilling BPO workers

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has approved funding for the upskilling of up to 340,000 workers in the business process outsourcing industry...
Palawan named world's top island to visit in 2025

Palawan named world’s top island to visit in 2025

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
An online news outlet based in the United States has named Palawan the world’s top island destination for 2025.
