^

Headlines

Marcos proclaims national day for education support workers

Helen Flores - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 11:19am
Marcos proclaims national day for education support workers
Students attend their classes after their holiday break at Araullo High School in Manila on January 4, 2024.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared May 16 of every year as “National Education Support Personnel Day” to recognize their vital contribution to quality education.

Republic Act 12178 or the “National Education Support Personnel Day Act” was signed into law on April 15 and published in the Official Gazette on April 25.

The law mandates the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education to lead its observance.

Education support personnel refers to persons employed in teaching-related or non-teaching positions in both public and private institutions. They include teaching assistants, registrars, librarians, doctors, nurses, schools division counselors, school counselors, school counselor associates, guidance counselors, psychologists and clerks among others.

There are over 107,000 non-teaching staff in the DepEd, while there are over 63,000 education support personnel across state universities and colleges.

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Months away from the confirmation of charges hearing of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

22 hours ago
Pope Francis reportedly wrote letters excluding a convicted cardinal from participating in the upcoming conclave to elect...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for &lsquo;Duter10&rsquo; bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The lead defense lawyer of former president Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call to all Filipinos to respect the judges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sample ballots allowed, use of Comelec logo prohibited

Sample ballots allowed, use of Comelec logo prohibited

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has authorized candidates in the May 12 elections to print sample ballots but reminded them not...
Headlines
fbtw
Ranking agency officials working as spies for China?

Ranking agency officials working as spies for China?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Several ranking government officials are secretly spying for China, Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino revealed ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025

Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Live fire drills and joint naval maneuvers – mostly in the waters of Zambales – marked the first three days of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs funding for upskilling BPO workers

Marcos OKs funding for upskilling BPO workers

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has approved funding for the upskilling of up to 340,000 workers in the business process outsourcing industry...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan named world&rsquo;s top island to visit in 2025

Palawan named world’s top island to visit in 2025

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
An online news outlet based in the United States has named Palawan the world’s top island destination for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with