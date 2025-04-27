Marcos proclaims national day for education support workers

Students attend their classes after their holiday break at Araullo High School in Manila on January 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared May 16 of every year as “National Education Support Personnel Day” to recognize their vital contribution to quality education.

Republic Act 12178 or the “National Education Support Personnel Day Act” was signed into law on April 15 and published in the Official Gazette on April 25.

The law mandates the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education to lead its observance.

Education support personnel refers to persons employed in teaching-related or non-teaching positions in both public and private institutions. They include teaching assistants, registrars, librarians, doctors, nurses, schools division counselors, school counselors, school counselor associates, guidance counselors, psychologists and clerks among others.

There are over 107,000 non-teaching staff in the DepEd, while there are over 63,000 education support personnel across state universities and colleges.