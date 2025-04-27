^

Sample ballots allowed, use of Comelec logo prohibited

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 12:00am
A Commission on Elections employee inspects official printed ballots for the May midterm elections, which are set to be discarded, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has authorized candidates in the May 12 elections to print sample ballots but reminded them not to use the poll body’s official logo.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia emphasized that both candidates and their supporters must refrain from using the Comelec insignia.

“Let’s avoid using the Comelec logo because it doesn’t belong to you, it is ours so why do you have to use it and print something similar,” said Garcia in an interview Friday.

He further warned that unauthorized use of the logo is prohibited and violators may face legal action.

The poll body also reiterated that sample ballots closely resembling official ballots in image, appearance, color or style constitute a violation of the Omnibus Election Code and other election laws.

Garcia clarified that the printing of sample ballots is permitted, a practice that dates back to the manual voting system.

To address concerns over possible election day misuse, Garcia assured the public that voting machines are equipped with security features capable of distinguishing authentic ballots from counterfeits.

He also reminded candidates that the distribution of sample ballots is not allowed on election day or the day before, in line with the campaign ban period.

Garcia cautioned against employing children to hand out sample ballots.

“We should not use children. There are those taking advantage of children, ordering them to give away sample ballots since children have no criminal liability,” he said.

