Ranking agency officials working as spies for China?

The Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, continues its probe on the reported human trafficking, cyber fraud operations and other illegal activities involving Philippine offshore gaming operators on Oct. 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several ranking government officials are secretly spying for China, Senate majority leader Francis Tolentino revealed yesterday.

According to the senator, those officials can be compared to Alice Guo, the disgraced former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac who is facing charges of human trafficking before a Pasig court.

“There are more Alice Guos. You might be shocked if this comes out. It has even affected the career service,” he said during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission earlier said Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs.

Asked what posts the government officials are occupying, Tolentino said, “probably the sensitive positions which might further their interests.”

He said the officials, whom he did not identify, were holding government posts even before President Marcos assumed office in 2022.

He added that these officials, who could either be division chiefs, directors or assistant secretaries, are reporting to and receiving instructions from the Chinese government.

During a hearing of the Senate special maritime committee on Thursday, Tolentino presented a contract entered into by the Chinese embassy in the Philippines with Makati-based InfinitUs Marketing Solutions for the use of keyboard warriors to put China in a good light on the issue of the West Philippine Sea.

The hearing also uncovered China-sponsored troll farms hired to manipulate public opinion on social media platforms to interfere in the midterm elections.

Should he win a second term as a senator, Tolentino said he would push for a regular assessment and evaluation of government officials to weed out those working as spies for China.

Trolls slammed

Industry group Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), in a statement, said it “condemns the use of fake social media accounts to actively spread disinformation and attack supporters of the Philippines’ claims over the West Philippine Sea.”

“PRSP is a staunch advocate of communication based on honesty and integrity. While our role is to uphold and strengthen the reputation of our clients and organizations, this is not to be done at the expense of societal good,” the group added.

The group was reacting to Tolentino’s revelation about InfinitUs’ deal with the Chinese embassy for the use of keyboard warriors.

PRSP reminded the Makati firm of the code of ethics and professional standards for the practice of public relations, which requires them to conduct their profession with public interest as primary guide, among others.

“As an organization, PRSP does not condone acts rooted in fraud and deceit. We believe that the power of communication should be harnessed for the public good. Unfortunately, not all communication practitioners are members of our organization and thus are not guided by a code of ethics,” it said.

The group called on authorities to investigate “cases of misinformation and disinformation” and uphold “the rule of law and due process.”

InfinitUs is a “boutique end-to-end marketing solutions company for growing middle-market businesses to upscale international clientele,” according to its website which went under maintenance after the Senate hearing.

Paul Li and Myka Basco, the firm’s managing partner and marketing director, respectively, founded InfinitUs in 2018. The STAR has sought the company’s comment through its company email address, but has not received a response. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, EJ Macababbad