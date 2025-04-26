^

Malolos church bells to ring 88 times for Pope Francis

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
April 26, 2025 | 12:00am
A Pope Francis cutout standee is displayed on the popemobile used by the pontiff during his 2015 visit to the Philippines, outside the Quiapo Church in Manila yesterday. The ‘Pope Jeep is being toured at the request of various churches to honor his memory.
Ryan Blademor

MANILA, Philippines — All churches in Malolos, Bulacan will ring their bells 88 times at 4 p.m. today, simultaneously with the burial mass for Pope Francis in Vatican City.

The churches will ring the bells 88 times to represent all the years Pope Francis has lived, according to the Diocese of Malolos’ Facebook post.

Flags in all Philippine National Police camps were put on half-mast today as a symbol of collective grief and respect for the pope, the PNP announced yesterday.

Meanwhile, Filipino Cardinals Pablo Virgilio David, Orlando Quevedo and Jose Advincula arrived in Rome yesterday.

Another Filipino cardinal, Luis Antonio Tagle, has been based in the Vatican since 2019.

Tagle, Advincula and David are cardinal-electors who will participate in the conclave to elect the next pope.

It is not yet known whether the oldest Filipino living cardinal, Gaudencio Rosales who turned 92 last year, will be in Rome to attend Pope Francis’ funeral.

At least 130 foreign delegations have confirmed their attendance.

President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos are in Rome for the pope’s funeral.

A three-man committee composed of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III will oversee the operations of the executive branch and ensure continuity of government services while the President is out of the country. — Daphne Galvez, Emmanuel Tupas, Helen Flores

Probe ordered on reported China meddling in polls

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Alarmed by reports of China’s interference in the upcoming midterm elections, President Marcos has ordered authorities to conduct a deeper probe into the matter, Malacañang said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
