^

Headlines

DICT to accelerate, expand access to digital loans

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 26, 2025 | 12:00am
DICT to accelerate, expand access to digital loans
Stock image of people using their mobile phone.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has ordered the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to accelerate and expand access to digital loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

Marcos’ directive signals a step toward deeper grassroots financial inclusion, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said.

During a meeting with officials from the Digital Bank Association of the Philippines on Thursday, Aguda underscored what he said is the transformative power of digital loans, emphasizing their vital role not only in driving economic growth but also improving the lives of Filipinos working to secure better future for their families.

“In line with the President’s vision for digital transformation, the DICT is building a national strategy to remove barriers to credit – empowering MSMEs with faster, safer and more accessible digital loan platforms,” he said in a statement.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Aguda said MSMEs accounted for 99.63 percent of the 1.24 business establishments in 2023.

Despite being the backbone of the economy, the department chief said many still struggle to access formal credit systems due to lack of documents, limited credit history or geographic barriers.

Aguda said among the first steps they will undertake in 2025 is the establishment of public access for digital loans.

Also included are the integration of identity verification through the PhilSys and eGovPH App and government-back microloan programs tailor for MSMEs.

DICT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to address questions raised about confidential funds and her impending impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Principal removed from position after viral toga incident&nbsp;
play

Principal removed from position after viral toga incident 

7 hours ago
The school principal at the center of a controversial graduation ceremony in Antique has been removed from their position,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara returns to The Hague next month

Sara returns to The Hague next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be returning to The Hague with her mother next month to visit her father, detained former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lockheed Martin ready to provide F-16 jets to Philippines

Lockheed Martin ready to provide F-16 jets to Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
One of America’s leading defense and aerospace manufacturers has expressed readiness to provide brand new F-16 fighter...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace orders probe into alleged Chinese interference in 2025 polls
play

Palace orders probe into alleged Chinese interference in 2025 polls

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Malacañang on Friday, April 25, said it has ordered an investigation into China’s reported interference...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos-endorsed P20 rice project exempted from election spending ban

Marcos-endorsed P20 rice project exempted from election spending ban

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The subsidized rice program — which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself branded as a campaign promise fulfilled...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with