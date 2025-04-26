^

President Marcos, Ishiba to discuss security, maritime issues

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 26, 2025 | 12:00am
President Marcos, Ishiba to discuss security, maritime issues
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — National security cooperation, maritime law enforcement and the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will be among the key topics of discussion during the upcoming meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and President Marcos, Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo said yesterday.

Ishiba is scheduled to visit Manila from April 29 to 30, his first visit to the Philippines since assuming office in September 2024.

“His incoming visit marks his first bilateral visit to the Philippines as prime minister, during which he will be holding discussions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Endo said in a statement.

“The summit meeting with President Marcos will involve discussions on various matters, some of which relate to national security cooperation and maritime law enforcement cooperation,” he added.

The ambassador noted that the agenda includes the Japan-Philippines RAA, which was signed during the 2+2 Meeting in July 2024 and is currently being prepared to enter into force.

Also to be discussed are the transfer of air surveillance radar systems and the Official Security Assistance extended by Japan to the Philippines.

International affairs will also be on the table, particularly cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The discussions will further promote our security and defense cooperation in order to maintain and strengthen rules-based international order and enhance collaborations on various matters,” Endo said.

On global trade developments, Endo emphasized the importance of bilateral dialogue.

“I believe that Japan and the Philippines, both sharing the same values, should continue to cooperate for strengthening the global economy based on the multilateral trading system,” he said.

Aligned with President Marcos’ vision for the Philippines to achieve upper middle-income status, Endo said Japan is extending support in various sectors – including telecommunications through Open RAN and undersea cables, infrastructure development of railways and highways and liquefied natural gas energy projects.

Japan also remains committed to addressing climate change, enhancing agricultural productivity and improving disaster preparedness in the Philippines. The Mindanao peace process continues to be a shared priority. — Emmanuel Tupas

