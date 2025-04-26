^

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral after Pope Francis’ passing

Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 9:12am
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral after Pope Francisâ€™ passing
Pope Francis in his open coffin in the Vatican, April 21, 2025.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

His passing marks the end of a decade-long papacy characterized by reform, humility and global outreach.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the funeral proceedings, tribute and the lead-up to the next papal election. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

