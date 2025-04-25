Palace orders probe into alleged Chinese interference in 2025 polls

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday, April 25, said it has ordered an investigation into China’s reported interference in the 2025 midterm elections.

The National Security Council (NSC) flagged possible signs that China has been conducting information operations in the Philippines that could interfere with the elections.

“Ito po ay talagang nakakaalarma at paiigtingin pa po natin, sa utos na rin po ng ating administrasyon, na imbestigahan nang malalim para malaman po natin kung anuman ang katotohanan patungkol po dito,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

(This is alarming, and on the order of our administration, we will intensify our investigation to uncover the truth behind this.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been informed of the issue, which prompted the investigation.

The Palace did not disclose further details, deferring to the National Security Council for more information.

Senators have also expressed alarm over the matter.

“Any Filipino also found to be colluding with foreign powers must be held accountable. This is a serious national security concern that undermines the integrity not just of our national elections, but also of our democracy,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros urged the relevant agencies to investigate and called on Malacañang to summon the Chinese ambassador.

Likewise, Sen. Joel Villanueva urged the NSC to further probe the issue.

“Any foreign interference, especially in our elections, is an affront to our democracy,” Villanueva said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada also said the government had already been fooled by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy.

“Any potential security threats and foreign interference in the May 12 midterm elections constitute a serious affront to our national sovereignty and the integrity of our electoral system. The sanctity of the ballot must be protected at all costs,” Estrada said.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino also said the Chinese Embassy of the Philippines contracted a local firm to run pro-Beijing narratives.