LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francisâ€™ passing

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's basilica during the Easter 'Urbi et Orbi' message and blessing to the City and the World as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in the Vatican on March 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

His passing marks the end of a decade-long papacy characterized by reform, humility and global outreach.

