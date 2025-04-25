^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 8:20am
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francisâ€™ passing
Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's basilica during the Easter 'Urbi et Orbi' message and blessing to the City and the World as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in the Vatican on March 31, 2024.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

His passing marks the end of a decade-long papacy characterized by reform, humility and global outreach.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the funeral proceedings, tribute and the lead-up to the next papal election. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

