LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 24, 2025 | 4:45pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Romando Artes led the simultaneous nationwide “Oplan Baklas,” or the tearing down of illegal campaign materials along Tayuman Street corner Juan Luna Street in Tondo, Manila on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has issued a proclamation declaring a period of national mourning over the passing of Pope Francis.
Headlines
Sara returns to The Hague next month

Sara returns to The Hague next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be returning to The Hague with her mother next month to visit her father, detained former...
Headlines
CBCP asks Pinoys: Don't campaign for Tagle as pope

CBCP asks Pinoys: Don’t campaign for Tagle as pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines yesterday asked the public to refrain from campaigning for...
Headlines
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
Latest
UP offers P165,000 annual scholarship to low-income students

UP offers P165,000 annual scholarship to low-income students

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Students from low-income families who qualified for admission to the University of the Philippines can now apply for a scholarship...
Headlines
Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rains across country

Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rains across country

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Intertropical Convergence Zone may affect southern Mindanao, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country...
Headlines
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis' passing

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Satur...
Headlines
Japanese PM arriving in Manila

Japanese PM arriving in Manila

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines to further enhance the relationship...
Headlines
