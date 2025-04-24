Chinese Embassy tapped Makati PR firm to push pro-Beijing narratives in PH â€” Tolentino

^

Chinese Embassy tapped Makati PR firm to push pro-Beijing narratives in PH — Tolentino

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 1:45pm
Sen. Francis Tolentino presents alleged contracts between the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and Makati-based marketing firm Marketing Solutions Inc. during a Senate hearing on April 24, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines allegedly contracted a Makati-based marketing firm to spread pro-Beijing narratives and fake news campaigns targeting lawmakers who support the Philippines' claims over the West Philippine Sea, according to Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on Thursday, April 24.

During a hearing of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, Tolentino presented an excerpt of a contract between the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines (represented by the Embassy’s Media and Public Relations Director Wu Chenqi) and the Makati-based marketing firm Infinitus Marketing Solutions Inc. (represented by Myka Poynton). 

Infinitus was allegedly tasked to have dedicated “keyboard warriors.” 

Tolentino also presented a check amounting to P930,000 made out to Infinitus, issued from an account under the name "Embassy of the People’s Republic of China." The check, dated 2023, was signed in Chinese characters. The senator said this proves that China itself was funding the troll farm.

“Hindi ito simpleng kontrata. Ito pong kontrata at kabayarang ito ay pagyurak sa dignidad ng mga Pilipino, pagyapak sa dignidad ng Pilipinas. Lahat ng lumalabas ngayon, karamihan, 'yung akala natin ay viral, 'yung akala natin pinag-uusapan talaga ay base sa ganito: ang nagbayad ay China, para atakihin ang maraming personalidad,” Tolentino said. 

(This is not a simple contract. This contract and payment is the destruction of the dignity of the Filipino, the stomping on the dignity of the Philippines. Everything that is coming out today, most of it, which we think is viral, what we think that people really talk about, is based on this: China paid for it to attack many personalities.) 

Tolentino also showed an alleged monthly report from Infinitus, stating that it has at least 330 Facebook and Twitter accounts which have amassed a network of 53,322 friends and followers. 

The trolls were hired to post scripted messages, many of which praised China. They also targeted personalities like Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, one of the lawmakers leading the House investigation into illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator activities in the country.

Tolentino further alleged that the trolls were hired to run a hate campaign against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. One of the scripts reportedly instructed them to compare him to his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The senator said that it did not end with Infinitus. 

“We have a Chinese government paying via its Embassy in Manila, Philippine nationals working for a troll farm, to attack our country, to attack the administration, using fake news, and with clear guidance, to keep secret what they are actually working for,” Tolentino said. 

The senator said the attacks stemmed from Manila’s defense of the West Philippine Sea. Philippine authorities have flagged China for waging an information war against the country, often spreading fake news about the disputed waters.

The National Security Council said that Tolentino's findings were consistent with how China operated, calling the information space a key battleground. 

Who is Infinitus? 

Infinitus is a marketing firm based in Makati founded by a certain Paul Li and Myka Basco in 2018. On their website, they promised tailor-made solutions to client’s needs. 

While they are based in Makati, the marketing firm offers a Chinese translation of their website. Some of their clients include Chinese-based firms such as tech company Huawei and aluminum manufacturer Zhongwang.  

FRANCIS TOLENTINO
