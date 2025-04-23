^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 23, 2025 | 2:37pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A Chinese national being held for the kidnapping and killing of steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo was...
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Yolanda victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

By Pam Castro | 8 hours ago
Fourteen months after the deadliest storm in Philippine history, Pope Francis stood on a rain-swept stage to deliver a message...
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
His passing marks the end of a 12-year papacy marked by efforts to modernize the Church and challenge traditional doctrines,...
Pinoys united in mourning Francis: A true father

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Often engaged in bitter bickering, Filipinos across the political spectrum are united in mourning the passing of Pope Francis,...
Earth Day: DENR pushes shift to renewable energy

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
As the country observed Earth Day, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga underscored the urgency of a unified,...
