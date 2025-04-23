^

Camille Villar told: Explain alleged vote-buying

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 4:04pm
Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar is eyeing a senatorial seat for the 2025 midterm polls as she files her certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel's Tent City on October 4, 2024
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a show cause order to Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas), requiring her to explain an allegation of vote-buying.

She is the first national candidate to be issued a show cause order this campaign period.

Based on the show cause order, the incident in question was from a February 16 Facebook post of Team AJAA-IMUS, where Villar attended a Cavite sortie. The said incident allegedly took place within the official campaign season, which started on February 11. 

"This has reference to the Facebook post dated February 16, 2025 made by Team AJAA-IMUS in their FB page, and Facebook reel posted at the official FB page of Alex Advincula showing that on February 16, 2025, you attended an event in Buhay Tubig, Imus, Cavite with Team AJAA's city councilors, mayor, congressman and was acknowledged for providing additional 'saya at surpresa' to the residents of Buhay Tubig," the poll body said.

In the caption of the Facebook post, the candidates thanked Villar for providing “joy and surprises” to more than 2,000 people. 

In one of the photos, Villar was seen hugging a person who had cash in her hands. Another one of the photos displayed a range of products from the Villar-owned All Home. 

“You were also shown in the photographs delivering a speech and engaging with participants, including instances where individuals were shown visibly holding cash while embracing you,” the order said. 

The Comelec said there is a possible violation of Section 261(a) of the Omnibus Election Code. This portion forbade the holding of bingo games and other similar activities that involve the distribution of prizes. 

“In light of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to show cause in writing within a non-extendible period of three days from receipt hereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or a petition for disqualification should not be filed against you,” Comelec told Villar. 

Should Villar fail to comply, she would waive her right to explain and be heard. 

Vote-buying allegation refuted

Prior to the show cause order released on Wednesday, Villar denied all allegations of vote-buying. 

“I vehemently deny any allegation or insinuation of vote-buying or commission of any election offense for that matter. And lastly, I am confident that the Comelec will clear my name of these wrongful allegations upon hearing my side on the matter,” Villar said in a statement on Thursday. 

Villar is a part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate, but has recently jumped to the side of Vice President Sara Duterte. Villar has been less frequently seen in the president’s sorties with his candidates. 

CAMILLE VILLAR

COMELEC
