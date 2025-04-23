Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyerâ€™s killing

Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyer’s killing

BAGUIO CITY, Benguet — The Supreme Court (SC) charged a retired Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice with gross misconduct over his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of a Cebu-based lawyer.

SC spokesperson Camille Ting said that the high court has charged retired CA Associate Justice Isaias Dicdican, acting on a memorandum of the Office of the Court administrator.

“The SC directed Justice Dicdican to file an answer within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice,” Ting said in a press briefing in Baguio City on Wednesday, April 23.

Dicdican retired in 2015.

In a message to reporters, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu Director Rennan Oliva said that the alleged “contractor,” retired Col. Edwin Layese, pointed to Dicdican in his extra-judicial confession.

The killing. This is in connection with the killings of lawyer Joey Wee on Nov. 23, 2020, on the ground floor of his law office located in Cebu City.

In December 2020, the NBI arrested Fausto Edgar Benigno Peralta, a former Philippine Army sergeant, who was tagged as a suspect in the killing.

Five other individuals were charged with murder over the killing of Wee.