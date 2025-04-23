Ready to vote? Hereâ€™s how to find your precinct for the 2025 elections

Ready to vote? Here’s how to find your precinct for the 2025 elections

A Commission on Elections employee inspects official printed ballots for the May midterm elections, which are set to be discarded, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has updated its voter precinct finder just in time for the upcoming midterm elections.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in an interview with Teleradyo that the website went live at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23. It now includes information on newly registered voters and has removed those with deactivated accounts.

He explained that the precinct finder has two main features: it allows users to check the status of their voter registration and find out where they are assigned to vote.

Laudiangco added that the tool is also accessible to overseas Filipinos, allowing them to check which embassy or consulate they have to visit to cast their votes.

How to find your precinct

To check your voter status and precinct assignment, visit https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph/.

You’ll be asked whether you are voting locally or overseas. After selecting the appropriate option, fill in the required fields: your first name, middle name, last name, and any suffix.

You must also enter your birthdate in the MM/DD/YYYY format — for example, January 1, 2001, should be typed as 01/01/2001.

If you don’t have a middle name, type a "." or an "_" in the field. For names with the character “ñ,” a button is available beside the text box to easily add the character.

For those whose first name starts with “Maria,” Comelec recommends trying variations like “Maria,” “Ma,” or “Ma.” if no record appears.

Laudiangco said it’s crucial to enter your name exactly as you wrote it when you registered.

Next, choose your province, then your city or municipality of registration from the drop-down lists.

After clicking the search button, the site will display your polling place, precinct number and if you are active in their database.

For overseas Filipino voters, the form includes similar fields, but instead of asking for a Philippine province, it will prompt you to select the country and the embassy or consulate where you are registered.

What to do when it shows ‘no record’

If no record is found and you’ve recently registered, you may email [email protected] or contact your local election officer for assistance.

Laudiangco also explained possible reasons why the precinct finder may display a “no record” result:

You may be a registered voter who failed to vote in two consecutive elections, resulting in deactivation.

You may not be registered at all.

Comelec said there may be some traffic on the website, especially when several users are checking the precinct finder at the same time.

However, Laudiangco said they are coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to improve its accessibility.

For local voters, election day is scheduled on May 12, while overseas voting runs from April 13 to May 12.