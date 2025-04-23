^

Headlines

Ready to vote? Here’s how to find your precinct for the 2025 elections

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 12:22pm
Ready to vote? Hereâ€™s how to find your precinct for the 2025 elections
A Commission on Elections employee inspects official printed ballots for the May midterm elections, which are set to be discarded, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
The Philippines STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has updated its voter precinct finder just in time for the upcoming midterm elections.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in an interview with Teleradyo that the website went live at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23. It now includes information on newly registered voters and has removed those with deactivated accounts.

He explained that the precinct finder has two main features: it allows users to check the status of their voter registration and find out where they are assigned to vote.

Laudiangco added that the tool is also accessible to overseas Filipinos, allowing them to check which embassy or consulate they have to visit to cast their votes.

How to find your precinct

To check your voter status and precinct assignment, visit https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph/

You’ll be asked whether you are voting locally or overseas. After selecting the appropriate option, fill in the required fields: your first name, middle name, last name, and any suffix.

You must also enter your birthdate in the MM/DD/YYYY format — for example, January 1, 2001, should be typed as 01/01/2001.

If you don’t have a middle name, type a "." or an "_" in the field. For names with the character “ñ,” a button is available beside the text box to easily add the character.

For those whose first name starts with “Maria,” Comelec recommends trying variations like “Maria,” “Ma,” or “Ma.” if no record appears.

Laudiangco said it’s crucial to enter your name exactly as you wrote it when you registered.

Next, choose your province, then your city or municipality of registration from the drop-down lists.

After clicking the search button, the site will display your polling place, precinct number and if you are active in their database. 

For overseas Filipino voters, the form includes similar fields, but instead of asking for a Philippine province, it will prompt you to select the country and the embassy or consulate where you are registered.

What to do when it shows ‘no record’

If no record is found and you’ve recently registered, you may email [email protected] or contact your local election officer for assistance.

Laudiangco also explained possible reasons why the precinct finder may display a “no record” result:

  • You may be a registered voter who failed to vote in two consecutive elections, resulting in deactivation.
  • You may not be registered at all.

Comelec said there may be some traffic on the website, especially when several users are checking the precinct finder at the same time.

However, Laudiangco said they are coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to improve its accessibility. 

For local voters, election day is scheduled on May 12, while overseas voting runs from April 13 to May 12. 

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

PRECINCT FINDER

VOTING PRECINCTS
Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A Chinese national being held for the kidnapping and killing of steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo was...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
VP lawyers 'more than confident' of her acquittal

VP lawyers 'more than confident' of her acquittal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
With her lawyers “more than confident” of her acquittal in an impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte scoffed...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
Headlines
fbtw
Earth Day: DENR pushes shift to renewable energy

Earth Day: DENR pushes shift to renewable energy

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
As the country observed Earth Day, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga underscored the urgency of a unified,...
Headlines
fbtw
Nora Aunor laid to rest at Libingan

Nora Aunor laid to rest at Libingan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
National Artist Nora Aunor was laid to rest yesterday at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, following a state funeral...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files raps vs 4 'fake news' vloggers

NBI files raps vs 4 'fake news' vloggers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Four vloggers are facing charges for allegedly manipulating video interviews of state officials and spreading misleading online...
Headlines
fbtw
What happens to pope appointees?

What happens to pope appointees?

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The appointees of the late Pope Francis, including Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, are considered resigned from their posts,...
Headlines
fbtw
61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary

61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
A 61-year-old Filipino household helper was killed in a burglary in Milan, Italy on Sunday.
Headlines
fbtw
