LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 23, 2025 | 10:07am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
A Chinese national being held for the kidnapping and killing of steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo was...
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate &mdash; VP Sara

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
VP lawyers &lsquo;more than confident&rsquo; of her acquittal

VP lawyers 'more than confident' of her acquittal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
With her lawyers “more than confident” of her acquittal in an impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte scoffed...
Earth Day: DENR pushes shift to renewable energy

Earth Day: DENR pushes shift to renewable energy

By Christine Boton | 10 hours ago
As the country observed Earth Day, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga underscored the urgency of a unified,...
Nora Aunor laid to rest at Libingan

Nora Aunor laid to rest at Libingan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
National Artist Nora Aunor was laid to rest yesterday at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, following a state funeral...
NBI files raps vs 4 &lsquo;fake news&rsquo; vloggers

NBI files raps vs 4 'fake news' vloggers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Four vloggers are facing charges for allegedly manipulating video interviews of state officials and spreading misleading online...
What happens to pope appointees?

What happens to pope appointees?

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
The appointees of the late Pope Francis, including Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, are considered resigned from their posts,...
