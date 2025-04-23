^

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

April 23, 2025 | 8:40am
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francisâ€™ passing
Pope Francis waves during an audience with Hungarian pilgrims in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on April 25, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America and a central figure in Catholic reform, has died at age 88.

The Vatican confirmed on Monday that the Argentine pope passed away due to a stroke, weeks after being discharged from the hospital for double pneumonia.

His passing marks the end of a 12-year papacy marked by efforts to modernize the Church and challenge traditional doctrines, even as he faced criticism from conservative factions.

Here are the latest updates following the death of Pope Francis. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

