61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am
61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary
Italy as seen on Google Maps.
Google Maps / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A 61-year-old Filipino household helper was killed in a burglary in Milan, Italy on Sunday.

The Philippine consulate general in Milan said the Filipino appeared to have been strangled by the suspect, who broke into the apartment of the victim’s Israeli employer near Parco Sempione. 

The assailant, a 28-year-old Gambian citizen, was arrested by police at the crime scene.

The consulate met with the victim’s relatives and assured them of assistance in repatriating his remains.

