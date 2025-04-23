^

Taiwan welcomes easing of travel restrictions for Philippine officials

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on May 23, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan welcomed yesterday the Philippine government’s decision to ease decades-old travel restrictions for Philippine government officials to maximize investment opportunities.

President Marcos authorized relaxing the ban on Philippine government officials from traveling to Taiwan to meet with its officials, under Executive Order (EO) 313, to promote economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Memorandum Circular 82 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on April 15 further prescribed guidelines for the implementation of a 1987 order that barred Philippine officials from visiting Taiwan or receiving calls by visiting Taiwanese officials.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung affirms the Philippine government’s pragmatic step to promote bilateral relations, expressing his belief that new regulations will help Taiwan continue to deepen substantive cooperation with the Philippines under the policy of integrated diplomacy,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Taiwan is the Philippines’ eighth-largest export market, ninth-largest trading partner and 10th-largest source of imports. 

“As Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized repeatedly, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are a priority, while peace, security and stability are the concern of all nations,” the statement read. 

“Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to work with democratic allies such as the Philippines to jointly contribute to regional prosperity, peace and stability,” it said.

