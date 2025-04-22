LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

^

April 22, 2025 | 4:56pm
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27. 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Reversing an earlier statement, Vice President Sara Duterte is now endorsing 12 candidates for the Senate.
UPCAT 2025 results: 13% of examinees accepted

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Around 13% or 17,996 applicants out of the 135,236 who took the UPCAT have successfully qualified for admission.
SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Less than a month left before the May 12 elections, an April survey shows most admin bets holding their spots in the top 12....
Congress honors Pope Francis: ‘You stood with us in the storm’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Just a day after Easter, the Vatican announced Pope Francis’ death. In the Philippines, lawmakers recalled his compassion,...
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
More public school students qualify for UP for 2nd straight year

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
More public school students have qualified for admission to the University of the Philippines than those from private schools...
‘Tireless advocate’: BARMM mourns the passing of Pope Francis

By Ian Laqui | 1 hour ago
The Bangsamoro government said the pontiff’s passing “brings profound sadness,” describing him as a “beacon...
Weeks before polls, Romualdez asks Lakas-CMD to deliver Alyansa win

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
With weeks left in the campaign, House Speaker Martin Romualdez gathered ruling party Lakas-CMD to rally local leaders...
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
