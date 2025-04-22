^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 22, 2025 | 3:56pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Reversing an earlier statement, Vice President Sara Duterte is now endorsing 12 candidates for the Senate.
SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Less than a month left before the May 12 elections, an April survey shows most admin bets holding their spots in the top 12....
UPCAT 2025 results: 13% of examinees accepted

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Around 13% or 17,996 applicants out of the 135,236 who took the UPCAT have successfully qualified for admission.
Congress honors Pope Francis: &lsquo;You stood with us in the storm&rsquo;

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Just a day after Easter, the Vatican announced Pope Francis’ death. In the Philippines, lawmakers recalled his compassion,...
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp&rsquo;s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
As Filipinos face climate challenges daily, groups urge action in May elections

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
As climate change affects daily life, environmental watchdogs urge Filipinos to reflect on its urgency as they vote on election...
Intercessions in Eucharistic liturgy adjusted following Pope Francis&rsquo; death

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
During the intercessions within the Liturgy of the Eucharist, it was observed that, instead of the usual prayers, the priest...
Law signed requiring immediate, proper burial of Muslim cadavers

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure mandating the immediate and proper burial of Muslim cadavers,...
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate &mdash; VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
