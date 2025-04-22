Filipino household worker killed in Milan burglary

This file photo shows the office of the Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Italy.

MANILA, Philippines — A 61-year-old Filipino household worker was killed during a burglary at his employer's apartment in Milan, Italy on Sunday, according to a statement from the Philippine Consulate General in Milan.

The victim was reportedly strangled to death when a suspect broke into the apartment of his Israeli employer near Parco Sempione, the Consulate General said in a statement on Monday, April 21. Italian police arrested the suspect at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

The Consulate General has met with the victim's relatives to offer assistance with the repatriation of his remains.

"The Consulate requests the Filipino Community to pray for the eternal repose of our departed kababayan," the Consulate General said.