â€˜Tireless advocateâ€™: BARMM mourns the passing of Pope Francis

‘Tireless advocate’: BARMM mourns the passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica after the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on December 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:58 p.m.) — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has extended its condolences to the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 22, the Bangsamoro government said the pontiff’s passing “brings profound sadness,” describing him as a “beacon of hope and a tireless advocate for peace, justice and interfaith dialogue.”

“In this time of mourning, we stand in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, and we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a society where peace and mutual respect are the cornerstones of our existence,” the BARMM said in a statement.

The BARMM government pointed out the Pope’s dedication to peace, citing his “persistent and heartfelt appeals” for a just resolution to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

“He was a source of moral clarity as he continuously urged world leaders to depart from war and instead seek peaceful resolutions. These were not mere pronouncements, but a call to action and a reminder of our shared humanity,” the BARMM government said.

It can be recalled that in October 2023, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which leads the Catholic-majority Philippines, expressed support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

In the same month, however, the BARMM government passed a resolution condemning the “acts of violence and collective punishment” against Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Abdulrauf Gambar Macacua is the chief minister of BARMM.

He is known for his close ties with leaders of Catholic and other Christian religious communities in Central Mindanao. Many of them, including retired Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Quevedo of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, supported the 22-year peace talks between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which eventually led to the creation of the MILF-led BARMM in 2019.

Pope Francis standing with Gaza

Since the war in Gaza started in 2023, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the region.

Until his last public statement during Easter Sunday Mass on April 20, Pope Francis continued to appeal for peace in Gaza, urging the warring parties to “call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.

He also reportedly called the only Catholic Church in Gaza daily to check on their situation.

In an interview with "Sky News," Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, said the pontiff always urged the protection of the people, especially the children.

“He called every day, every day, he asked to help the people, to protect the children,” Romanelli said.

Pope Francis died on April 21 (Manila time). He died of a stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse, according to the Vatican. —With reports from John Unson