^

Headlines

April 22 declared day of national mourning for Nora Aunor

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 1:04pm
April 22 declared day of national mourning for Nora Aunor
President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visits the wake of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor late Monday, April 21, 2025.
Jonathan Cellona / PPA POOL

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 22 a Day of National Mourning in honor of the late veteran actress and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Nora Aunor.

Aunor passed away on April 16 at the age of 71. As a National Artist, she is entitled to state necrological services and will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by the Constitution and existing laws, do hereby declare 22 April 2025 as a Day of National Mourning over the passing of National Artist Nora Cabaltera Villamayor,” Proclamation 870 read.  

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, under the president's authority. 

Malacañang recognized Aunor’s outstanding contribution to Philippine cinema, television and music. 

“Her artistry, depth, and dedication as a performer elevated the standard of excellence in the fields of arts and culture, and inspired generations of actors, filmmakers, and audiences, both in local and international stage,” the Palace said. 

Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines also directs that flags shall be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning on the day of the National Artist's day of intermittent. 

”As provided for by law, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset, on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad, on 22 April 2025,” the order read. 

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visited the wake of Aunor on Monday, April 21, the last day before the artist’s state funeral. 

“I join the nation in mourning the passing of our National Artist for Film, Nora Aunor (Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in real life). Throughout her splendid career that spanned more than 50 years, she was our consummate actress, singer, and film producer,” Marcos said in a separate statement. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

NORA AUNOR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Reversing an earlier statement, Vice President Sara Duterte is now endorsing 12 candidates for the Senate.
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
Less than a month left before the May 12 elections, an April survey shows most admin bets holding their spots in the top 12....
Headlines
fbtw
Congress honors Pope Francis: &lsquo;You stood with us in the storm&rsquo;

Congress honors Pope Francis: ‘You stood with us in the storm’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
Just a day after Easter, the Vatican announced Pope Francis’ death. In the Philippines, lawmakers recalled his compassion,...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp&rsquo;s request to restrict victim identity documents

ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Despite former president Rodrigo Duterte already being in International Criminal Court custody, the ICC’s chief prosecutor...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate &mdash; VP Sara

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
Headlines
fbtw
26 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

26 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
San Ildefonso in Bulacan province is expected to record the highest heat index at 46°C.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Death of Pope Francis

LIVE updates: Death of Pope Francis

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America and a central figure in Catholic reform, has died at age 88.
Headlines
fbtw
Fake news blamed for lower Marcos Jr. trust, approval scores

Fake news blamed for lower Marcos Jr. trust, approval scores

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The prevalence of fake news is to blame for the drop in President Marcos’ approval and trust ratings in the latest Pulse...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with