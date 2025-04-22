April 22 declared day of national mourning for Nora Aunor

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visits the wake of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor late Monday, April 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 22 a Day of National Mourning in honor of the late veteran actress and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Nora Aunor.

Aunor passed away on April 16 at the age of 71. As a National Artist, she is entitled to state necrological services and will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by the Constitution and existing laws, do hereby declare 22 April 2025 as a Day of National Mourning over the passing of National Artist Nora Cabaltera Villamayor,” Proclamation 870 read.

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, under the president's authority.

Malacañang recognized Aunor’s outstanding contribution to Philippine cinema, television and music.

“Her artistry, depth, and dedication as a performer elevated the standard of excellence in the fields of arts and culture, and inspired generations of actors, filmmakers, and audiences, both in local and international stage,” the Palace said.

Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines also directs that flags shall be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning on the day of the National Artist's day of intermittent.

”As provided for by law, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset, on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad, on 22 April 2025,” the order read.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visited the wake of Aunor on Monday, April 21, the last day before the artist’s state funeral.

“I join the nation in mourning the passing of our National Artist for Film, Nora Aunor (Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in real life). Throughout her splendid career that spanned more than 50 years, she was our consummate actress, singer, and film producer,” Marcos said in a separate statement.