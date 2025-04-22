Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate â€” VP Sara

^

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 10:21am
Pope Francis kisses a toddler upon his arrival for the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in the Vatican on June 12, 2019. Pope Francis marks 12 years as head of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2025, seemingly out of danger after a month in hospital but with his health casting a shadow over his future. The 88-year-old was for a time critically ill as he battled pneumonia in both lungs at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14, 2025.
AFP / Filippo Monteforte

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has joined other Philippine government officials in mourning Pope Francis, praising the pontiff for teaching compassion and forgiveness in a “world poisoned by social inequities, hate, greed and wars.”

“He led the Roman Catholic with humility, dedication, and faith as a disciple of God,” the vice president said.

Pope Francis died yesterday aged 88. The Vatican has confirmed that the pontiff died of "stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest" at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. He had been hospitalized earlier this year with double pneumonia.

Duterte's statement called on Filipinos to continue the pope's mission, particularly his focus on serving vulnerable populations.

“May we find strength and continue to live with the aspirations left by His Holiness as a man with the mission to bring the Gospel to the faithful, especially the poor, the sick, and the dying," she said.

Francis, who had been battling health issues including a recent hospitalization for double pneumonia earlier this year, was known for his focus on economic justice, environmental concerns, and outreach to marginalized communities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has joined the mourning for the pontiff, saying yesterday that Pope Francis was the “best Pope” in his lifetime. 

Other congressional leaders have similarly poured tributes for the pontiff, who visited the Philippines in 2015 to personally meet the victims of the devastation of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called for church bells to ring nationwide in mourning. CBCP president Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David has asked Filipino Catholics to pray for the eternal repose of the pope's soul.

The pope's death will now be followed by the Vatican’s preparations for the complex process of selecting his successor through a conclave of cardinals expected to commence in the coming days.

