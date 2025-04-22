^

LIVE updates: Death of Pope Francis

April 22, 2025 | 8:45am
LIVE updates: Death of Pope Francis
Pope Francis attends "The caress and the smile" event to meet with grandparents, elderly, grandchildren and members of the "Fondazione Eta' Grande" at the Paul VI Audience Hall in The Vatican, on April 27, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America and a central figure in Catholic reform, has died at age 88. The Vatican confirmed on Monday that the Argentine pope passed away due to a stroke, weeks after being discharged from the hospital for double pneumonia.

His passing marks the end of a 12-year papacy marked by efforts to modernize the Church and challenge traditional doctrines, even as he faced criticism from conservative factions.

Here are the latest updates following the death of Pope Francis. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

