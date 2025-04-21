^

Congress honors Pope Francis: ‘You stood with us in the storm’

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 7:48pm
Pope Francis greets worshippers as he arrives to celebrate a mass at a park in Manila on January 18, 2015.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Just a day after Easter, the Vatican announced Pope Francis’ death. In the Philippines, lawmakers recalled his compassion, which they say was most powerfully felt when he stood with Yolanda survivors in 2015.

While mourning his death and honoring his life, House Speaker Martin Romualdez described Pope Francis as “a beacon of compassion and humility” to Filipinos who fondly called him “Lolo Kiko.”

Romualdez, who represents Leyte where Tacloban City is located, said the memory of Pope Francis visiting the city in Super Typhoon Yolanda’s aftermath will forever be etched in his mind.

“He braved the storm, stood with us in the rain, and spoke not just as a leader of the Church, but as someone who truly felt our pain. His presence alone gave us strength,” he said in a statement on Monday, April 21. 

As a Leyte resident himself, Romualdez said the Pope’s words reminded Filipinos that even amid the loss of thousands to the storm, God had not forsaken them.

Also from Eastern Visayas, House Assistant Majority Leader Jude Acidre (Tingog Party-List) vividly recalled Pope Francis’ visit to Tacloban, which was a “grey, stormy day” in January 2015.

“We were still grieving, still trying to rebuild our lives after the devastation of Super Typhoon Yolanda. The skies were dark, the winds fierce, the pain still fresh. And yet, he came,” Acidre said. 

Despite the storm, Pope Francis showed no sign of hesitation. Wearing only a raincoat, “He stood with us in the middle of our suffering,” the lawmaker added.
 
“We will never forget the Pope who braved the rain just to say, ‘You are not alone,’” Acidre said. 

Truly served the masses

House leaders also characterized him as a true servant leader — one who embraced the marginalized and responded to the afflicted “not just with prayers, but with action.”

“That was who Pope Francis was — someone who saw beyond titles, beyond barriers. … He reminded us that true power lies in service, and that faith is not just about rituals, but about love in action,” Romualdez said.

Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District) added that Pope Francis’ death marks the loss of a true “champion of love, mercy and compassion” in Christendom.

“The Catholic Church lost a reformist who strived hard to make the Church a bastion of kindness,” he said.

Of the minority bloc, the Makabayan lawmakers said the Pope served as a “voice for the voiceless” who was fearless in standing up for migrants, laborers and indigenous peoples’ rights. 

House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Party-List) described Pope Francis as more than just a Pope — he was a “moral compass” for the people. She reflected on how he called on the Church to be more inclusive toward people of SOGIE.

“Pope Francis showed that genuine spirituality must go hand-in-hand with political courage,” Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-List) added. 

Manuel also pointed out that the way the Pope lived serves as a daily reminder that “caring for the poor is not only a political act, but a moral imperative.”

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-List) also acknowledged Pope Francis’ calls for systemic change, whether economic or political, saying they resonated with the underserved groups.

His words reached people of all faiths

Romualdez also said that Pope Francis’ words and deeds touched not only Catholics, but people of all faiths who found strength and solace in them.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) shared a similar message. As a Muslim, he recognizes the Pope’s efforts to “build bridges between Muslims and Christians.”

Adiong specifically remembers one of Pope Francis’ last words. In one of his final messages, he appealed for an end to the violence between Israelis and Palestinians, calling for a ceasefire between the two nations.

“His words reminded us all of the sacredness of every human life, regardless of nationality or religion, and the urgent need for peace rooted in justice,” the lawmaker said. 

Rep. Kristine Alexie Tutor (Bohol, 3rd District) expressed her hope that the world would be blessed with another pope who is “just as courageous” — one who would stand up to tyrants and demand action for the poor and disadvantaged.

“Rest now, Holy Father. You have done more than enough. Thank you for loving us. Thank you for believing in us. We will carry your light forward,” Romualdez said.

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pontiff and the first from the Global South. Before his death, he was recovering from the double pneumonia he had in February. His last public appearance was on Easter Sunday at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

