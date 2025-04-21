^

April 21, 2025 | 12:03pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint along a highway in Santiago, Ilocos Sur on March 23, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Despite former president Rodrigo Duterte already being in International Criminal Court custody, the ICC’s chief prosecutor...
Arrest of all suspects in Que slay pushed

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) is pushing for a full probe and arrest...
House leaders slam ‘weaponization of disinformation’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Two leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday said that fake accounts supportive of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Comelec set to deploy ballots for May polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The deployment of official ballots for the May 12 midterm elections will begin tomorrow, according to the Commission on Elections...
Pope Francis appears on Easter to cheers

12 hours ago
Pope Francis appeared in front of thousands of Catholic faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday for Easter, despite...
5.9-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
A series of earthquakes reaching up to magnitude 5.9 yesterday jolted Sultan Kudarat, according to the Philippine Institute...
Extreme heat recorded in Dagupan

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Dagupan City in Pangasinan sizzled on Saturday after recording a heat index of 46 degrees Celsius, according to the Philippine...
