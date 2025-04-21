Extreme heat recorded in Dagupan

The sunset casts fiery hues as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas on Black Saturday April 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Dagupan City in Pangasinan sizzled on Saturday after recording a heat index of 46 degrees Celsius, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Hot and humid temperatures will persist in the next few weeks, the state weather bureau said.

“Based on our map, a big portion of Northern Luzon, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, greater Metro Manila area, Palawan, Central Visayas and parts of Mindanao will experience high heat index,” said PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil.

Rains brought by thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, Villamil noted.

About 22 areas nationwide are expected to experience extreme heat today between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius, PAGASA said.

The highest heat index could still be felt in Dagupan City at 45 degrees Celsius, as well as in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, the agency said.

In Metro Manila, Villamil said yesterday’s heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius.

“Localized thunderstorms are possible, especially over eastern Visayas and Mindanao. Scattered rains and thunderstorms are also possible over southern Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone starting Tuesday,” he said.