2 PMA cadets enter Japan National Defense Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine Military Academy (PMA) exchange cadets officially entered the Japan National Defense Academy as full-fledged JNDA cadets to undergo rigorous academic and military training.

The Philippine embassy in Tokyo said PMA cadets Dwight Humprey Balmes and Neil Zievart Pula completed a year of Japanese language and cultural training before entering the JNDA on April 5.

The cadets exchange program signifies a deepening defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan, with continued support from the Philippine embassy in Japan through the Office of the Philippine Defense and Armed Forces attaché.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is a milestone and a testament to international partnership and shared efforts toward excellence.

The PMA continues to provide Filipino youth with quality education and training, opportunities to study abroad, and preparation to serve as AFP officers in the future.