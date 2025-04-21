PCG appoints first female spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has picked a woman as spokesperson.

Capt. Noemie Guirao-Cayabyab will be taking over as the PCG’s official spokesperson, while retaining her position as deputy chief of Coast Guard Staff for Education and Training.

She replaced Commodore Algier Ricafrente, who is also the deputy chief of Coast Guard Staff for International Affairs.

Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, said appointing Cayabyab to the position shows the agency’s commitment to advancing gender equality and elevating women’s roles in the organization.

A native of Romblon, Cayabyab is a member of the Coast Guard Officers’ Course “Sandiwa” Class 07-05. She is married to PCG Capt. Jerome Cayabyab.

Cayabyab serves as a Regional Incident Command System CADRE for Calabarzon.

Cayabyab pioneered the establishment of the PCG Pension and Gratuity Management Center – now the Retirement and Benefits Administration Service – and has held positions in the PCG District Southern Tagalog and Education, Training and Doctrine Command.