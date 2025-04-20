^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 12:19pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 suspects in kidnap-slay of trader under custody

3 suspects in kidnap-slay of trader under custody

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A Chinese national and two Filipinos implicated in the kidnapping and killing of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has been given until July 1 to complete the disclosure of evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Headlines
fbtw
25 areas to hit danger heat index

25 areas to hit danger heat index

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Dangerously high heat indices ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius are expected in 25 areas across the country today, according...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 3 days ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
19 nations to observe Balikatan 2025

19 nations to observe Balikatan 2025

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Nineteen countries have sent observers for this year’s Balikatan exercises set to kick off tomorrow, with more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price hike seen this week

Fuel price hike seen this week

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Following recent rollbacks, pump prices of petroleum products are expected to increase this week amid concerns over global...
Headlines
fbtw
7 confirmed dead from capsized dredging vessel

7 confirmed dead from capsized dredging vessel

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard retrieved three more bodies from the capsized dredging vessel off the coast of Occidental Mindoro,...
Headlines
fbtw

Angkasangga up in party-list survey 30 days before polls

13 hours ago
With just 30 days to go before Filipinos cast their votes, Angkasangga Partylist (#107 on the ballot) is gaining serious ground, rising fast in the latest OCTA Research survey and becoming one of the most talked-about...
Headlines
fbtw

Go calls for safety amid Holy Week travel surge

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has urged the Filipino faithful to keep safe amid a surge in passenger volume traveling back to Manila by air, land and sea after the Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with