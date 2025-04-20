^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 12:05pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 suspects in kidnap-slay of trader under custody

3 suspects in kidnap-slay of trader under custody

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A Chinese national and two Filipinos implicated in the kidnapping and killing of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has been given until July 1 to complete the disclosure of evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Headlines
fbtw
25 areas to hit danger heat index

25 areas to hit danger heat index

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Dangerously high heat indices ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius are expected in 25 areas across the country today, according...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 3 days ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nora fans line up to pay final respects

Nora fans line up to pay final respects

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Fans of the country’s “Superstar” Nora Aunor paid their last respects to the late icon yesterday, during...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Quality of life better for 31%, worsened for 30%

SWS: Quality of life better for 31%, worsened for 30%

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The quality of life for most Filipinos stayed the same over the past year, with only one in three saying it improved, according...
Headlines
fbtw
15 drowning deaths during Holy Week

15 drowning deaths during Holy Week

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A total of 15 people across the country died due to drowning during the Holy Week, the Philippine National Police report...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec disallows use of membership cards

Comelec disallows use of membership cards

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The use of “membership cards” by candidates and political parties in their campaign activities for the May 12...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with