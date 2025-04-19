^

BRP Gabriela Silang ends tri-country mission with final stop in Vietnam

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 3:56pm
BRP Gabriela Silang ends tri-country mission with final stop in Vietnam
The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Gabriela Silang concludes its historic tri-country port visit with a final port call in Da Nang City, Vietnam, from April 14 to 17, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) has completed its historic three-country port visit with a final port call in Da Nang City, Vietnam, from April 14 to 17.

Commanded by Capt. Eleizer Ibarrientos, the BRP Gabriela Silang’s visit to Vietnam concluded a milestone regional engagement that also included previous stops in Thailand and Malaysia.

"Throughout the three-day port visit, the PCG and Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) deepened bilateral cooperation through a series of meaningful activities including courtesy calls, professional exchanges, ship tours, people-to-people engagements, and preparatory meetings for operational collaboration," the PCG said.

A highlight of the port call was a joint at-sea exercise between the PCG and VCG immediately after the vessel’s departure. 

According to PCG, the exercise focused on search and rescue operations and firefighting drills, "demonstrating both sides’ commitment to maritime safety and interoperability."

The VCG also held a formal send-off ceremony to mark the conclusion of the visit.

“This reciprocal engagement reaffirms the strong and growing partnership between the PCG and VCG,” the PCG said in a statement, citing the January 2024 signing of a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation and the August 2024 port visit of the VCG ship CSB 8002 to Manila.

The PCG said the BRP Gabriela Silang’s mission supports ongoing regional efforts under the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum (ACF) to enhance collaboration, mutual understanding and maritime security across Southeast Asia.

"As BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) sets sail back to the Philippines, the PCG brings home strengthened ties, shared experiences, and renewed commitments to fostering a safer, more secure maritime domain in the region," the PCG said.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
