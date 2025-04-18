^

Chiz to Filipinos this Holy Week: 'Huwag magpadala sa propeta ng kadiliman', set aside divisions

Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 3:31pm
Chiz to Filipinos this Holy Week: 'Huwag magpadala sa propeta ng kadiliman', set aside divisions
Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero answers questions from the media during a press briefing at the Senate building in Pasay on November 13, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Chiz Escudero called on Filipinos to take the Holy Week as an opportunity to put aside disagreements, political differences and other divisions that “often drive people apart.” 

“Ito ang panahon upang isantabi muna ang anumang hidwaan, panggagamit, panlalamang, pagkakaiba ng pananaw, at ang politika na madalas naghahati sa atin,” he said in a social media post on Friday, April 18.   

Escudero also cautioned the public against listening to “prophets of darkness” who portray the future as grim instead of hopeful.

“Huwag tayo magpadala sa mga propeta ng kadiliman na nagsasabing itim at hindi makulay at maliwanag ang bukas,” he said. 

(Let us not be swayed by prophets of darkness who say that the future is black, not bright or full of color.)

The Senate president added that the Holy Week invites Christians to examine how they live and how they uphold their responsibilities as citizens.

He called it a time for forgiveness and unity, urging Filipinos to come together as one people and to put others first before themselves. 

“Hindi naaayon sa kuaresma ang makipag-away at magkipagbangayan para isulong ang pansariling mga hangarin at layunin,” Escudero added. 

(It is not in keeping with the spirit of Lent to quarrel and argue just to push for personal interests and goals.)

Despite the country’s struggles, Escudero said Holy Week should inspire change and strengthen the vision of a hopeful tomorrow, undeterred by those who seek to take it from the people.

“Ang liwanag at pag-asa ang mensahe ng muling pagkabuhay at huwag nating payagan at hayaan ang sino man na nakawin at bawiin ito sa atin,” Escudero added.

(Light and hope are the messages of the resurrection — and we must not allow anyone to steal or take these away from us.)

Sen. Imee Marcos, recently campaigning with the color black, or “itim,” which she believes symbolizes the suffering of Filipinos under her brother’s administration, shared a Bible verse on Facebook about Jesus Christ bearing the sins of the people.

Also seeking reelection, Sen. Bong Go shared a Good Friday message on social media, urging Catholics to reflect on Christ’s love and sacrifice. He expressed his hope that the country would find peace despite today’s challenges.

Other senators who also posted a message on Friday include Sens. Jinggoy Estrada, Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Win Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Cynthia Villar and Migz Zubiri. 

The Holy Week culminates on Easter Sunday, April 20, when Christians commemorate Christ’s resurrection. — Dominique Nicole Flores

CHIZ ESCUDERO

GOOD FRIDAY

HOLY WEEK

IMEE MARCOS
